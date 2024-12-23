Published 14:50 IST, December 23rd 2024
OTT Releases This Week: Cubicles 4, Girls Will be Girls, Twisters & More Movies, Web Series To Watch During Christmas 2024
As the holiday season kicks in, there is much to look forward to on OTT, with new movies and web series dropping on various digital platforms.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
OTT Releases This Week: Christmas and New Year's are around the corner and OTT platforms are bringing entertainment to your home with various new titles across genres. From light-hearted comedy series Cublicles season 4 to action film Twisters, there is much to look forward to on streaming platforms. Here's what to watch during the holiday period.
Nirangal Moondru
The Tamil language film has recently made its OTT debut and if you have missed out on watching it in cinema halls, catch up on it from the comfort of your home. The suspenseful drama stars Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar and Rahman.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Pottel
Pottel is a rustic village Telugu language drama that has Ananya Nagalla as the main lead. it is now streaming on two platforms.
Where to watch: Prime Video and Aha
Girls Will Be Girls
Produced by Ali Fazal and Richs Chadha under their banner, Girls Will Be Girls is available in two languages for streaming on digital.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Mura
In Trivandrum, four dare to do inseparable friends from raw, rustic background Anandhu, Saji, Manu, and Manaf plan the ultimate heist. Mura was a decent success in theaters and is now available for streaming.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Madanolsavam
After a long gap, the Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer comedy entertainer Madanolsavam has finally started streaming online. Those who have missed the film in theatres can stream it at home.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Swipe Crime
The Hindi web series is earning praise for its storytelling and subject matter. Watch it for a fun time with friends and family.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Six Triple Eight
The Six Triple Eight is a 2024 American war drama film written and directed by Tyler Perry. It has recently started streaming.
Where to watch: Netflix
Twisters
Twisters is a 2024 American disaster film directed by Lee Isaac Chung from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. The film did well during its box office run and can now be enjoyed on OTT.
Where to watch: JioCinema
Laid
The new English web series can be enjoyed during the holiday period. The synopsis reads, "Men in love are dying in unusual ways for the same woman, who must come to terms with her complicated past."
Where to watch: JioCinema
Cubicles season 4
Cubicles' is back with Season 4! Now a thriving team lead, Piyush grapples with uncertainty, anxiety and dual responsibilities while his company undergoes a tumultuous acquisition.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:50 IST, December 23rd 2024