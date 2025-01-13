Paatal Lok x India's Got Latent: Jaideep Ahlawat And Samay Raina's Hilarious Banter In Viral Video Surprises Fans

Prime Video's much-awaited crime series Paatal Lok will be released on January 17. Since the trailer went out, Hathi Ram Chaudhary's daring choice to travel to Nagaland has sparked widespread curiosity across the nation. Adding to the buzz, recently, fans were delighted by the crossover they never expected they needed. Amazon Prime released a short video in which Jaideep’s character’s hilarious interaction with comedian Samay Raina, left everyone in stitches.

Paatal Lok x India's Got Latent: Jaideep Ahlawat, Samay Raina's hilarious crossover

Prime Video shared a video featuring popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina along with Jaideep Ahlawat, who playfully announced a feature on his show coinciding with the series premiere date on the streaming platform. Veteran actor Farida Jalal added a touch of Bollywood flair, enhancing the drama with a dropped thaali, an emotional maa kasam, and a hint of 90s-style melodrama.

Cricketer Rinku Singh also joined the scene, cautioning Hathi Ram against travelling to Nagaland with the warning, “Wahan toh tera sab kuchh tootega” (That’s where everything of yours will break).

What is new in the upcoming season of Pataal Lok?

The video features paparazzo Manav Manglani offering fashion advice to Hathi Ram, saying, "Change your airport look!" Meanwhile, Aman, known as the pineapple guy, sings passionately in a reel, pleading with Hathi Ram to reconsider. However, Hathi Ram remains firm, dismissing their efforts with the remark, "I will go to Nagaland. What could possibly happen?"

In Paatal Lok Season 2, Hathi Ram ventures into unfamiliar territory, pushing his resilience and morality to the limit. As he navigates a brutal criminal underworld and battles his inner demons, the line between his duty and obsession begins to blur, forcing him to face his deepest fears. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in partnership with Eunoia Films and is written, created, and executive-produced by Sudip Sharma.