Streaming On OTT In First Week Of December 2024: Amaran, Jigra, Agni And More Titles To Binge-watch

Sunday is here and so is the list of movies and web series releasing on streaming giants in the first week of the December 2024. From Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra, Sivakarthikeya's blockbuster Amaran to Agni, these titled will be releasing on platforms Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, respectively. Take a look at the complete list below.

Jigra

It is a heart-wrenching tale of a sister taking on the world to avenge her brother. Their odyssey of reunification tests their bond, their morals, and their inner strengths. Who wouldn't set the world on fire to protect what's theirs? Helmed by Vasan Bala, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere on December 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Agni

In a city plagued by a strange rise in fires, fireman Vithal and his policeman brother-in-law Samit reluctantly team up to solve the escalating crisis. Battling personal conflicts, they race against time to crack the case and save Mumbai. The series staring Jitendra Joshi, Nimish Kulkarni and Paritosh Tiwari, is slated to stream on December 6.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which contains a segment based on Mukund. The film follows Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Mukund's wife, who narrates the life of the Major on her way to New Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra, which was awarded posthumously to Mukund. The movie is slated to release on December 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Matka

The story takes place between 1958 and 1982 in Visakhapatnam, based on real-life incidents. It follows 24 years in the life of Vasu, a prominent Matka gambler and gangster. The movie stars Varun Tej in the lead. The movie which flopped at the box office will now released on December 5.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tanaav 2 - Volume 2

Set in 2017, the socio-political drama revolves around the conflict between the state-run Special Task Group (STG) and Pakistan-based terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The series stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain and Ekta Kaul, among others. The second season will release on December 6.