Streaming On OTT In First Week Of January 2025: All We Imagine As Light, Avicii, Reunion And More Titles To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of OTT releases that will be released this week, including the first week of January 2025. While, there is only one release lined up on New Year's Eve, December 31, the rest will premiere in January 2025. From a documentary on Avicii, a Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer, and Missing You to Reunion, the list includes movies and web series from various genres. So check out the complete list below and plan your first week of January accordingly.

Avicii: I'm Tim

Before Avicii, there was Tim. Through his own words, witness how a prodigious musical talent became one of the defining artists of his generation. The show will chronicle the life of a Swedish DJ, remixer, and record producer, who rose to prominence in 2011 with his single Levels. However, the fame was short-lived as he died by suicide in 2018, while on holiday in Muscat, Oman. He was 28 years old. The documentary will be released on December 31.

Where to watch: Netflix

Family Camp

When two families lodging together at a church camp realize they can't stand each other, tensions run high as they compete for a coveted trophy. Starring Tommy Woodard, Eddie James and Leigh-Allyn Baker, the movie will premiere on January 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Black Swindler

Kurosaki, aka Kurosagi (Yamashita Tomohisa), is a swindler who cheats on other professional con artists to help their victims and avenge the death of his own family. Kurosaki buys information about other swindlers from the man who cheated his family, Katsuragi Toshio (Yamazaki Tsutomu). It will premiere on January 1.

(A poster of the series | Image: IMdb)

Where to watch: Netflix

Reunion

Snowbound at their high school reunion, former classmates uncover a murder and scramble to identify the killer among them before they're all iced out for good. The movie stars an ensemble cast Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock, Nina Dobrev, and Chace Crawford. It will premiere on January 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Missing You

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Featuring Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, and Steve Pemberton, the series will stream on January 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

All We Imagine as Light

Nurse Prabha's daily life in Mumbai takes an unexpected turn when a surprise present arrives from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, faces frustration in her quest to secure a private spot in the city to be intimate with her partner. The Golden Globe-nominated Malayalam movie will premiere on January 3.

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

When the Stars Gossip

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of outer space, the series explores love, trust, and human connection in a world where every resource is precious, and emotions run deep. The series stars Lee Min-ho and Kong Hyo-jin, two of Korea’s most iconic actors, in their first-ever on-screen pairing. The series will stream on January 4.