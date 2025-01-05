Published 23:50 IST, January 5th 2025
Streaming On OTT This Week: The Sabarmati Report, Black Warrant, Shark Tank India S4 And More To Binge-watch
From Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report and Zahan Kapoor's Black Warrant to Shark Tank India 4, the list includes titles from all genres.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey in a still from The Sabarmati Report | Image: X
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. From Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report and Zahan Kapoor's Black Warrant to Shark Tank India Season 4, the list includes movies and web shows from all genres.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:50 IST, January 5th 2025