Streaming On OTT This Week: The Storyteller, The Recruit 2, Identity, Faceless And More Titles To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. From Paresh Rawal's The Storyteller and Rajeev Khandelwal's The Secret Of The Shiledars to Noah Centineo's The Recruit Season 2, the list comparisons of titles from all genres.

The Storyteller

A retiree takes up a job as a storyteller for an insomniac. What happens when he discovers that his tales are published under a pen name and have won accolades? Starring Paresh Rawal, the movie will premiere on January 28.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

America Manhunt OJ Simpson

The white Bronco. The gloves. The trial of the century. Revisit the infamous 1990s murder case and trial that captivated America. With new interviews and insights, it explores the chase, courtroom drama, and cultural impact, offering a fresh look at this pivotal moment in US history. The documentary will stream on January 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Recruit Season 2

Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is on his next assignment with high-octane obstacles for the CIA’s brightest new lawyer. In Season 2, one of those challenges will be South Korea’s spy trade. Owen will be accompanied on his international journey by a few new faces — including Yoo’s aforementioned Korean intelligence agent Jang Kyun. The second installment will stream on January 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Identity

A sketch artist and a cop work together to unravel the identity of an elusive killer using the descriptions of his face, etched into the memory of an eyewitness to the brutal crime. Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, the movie will premiere on OTT on January 31.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

The Secret Of The Shiledars

A secret society unravels a hidden treasure belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Rajeev leading the quest to protect it from falling into the wrong hands, ultimately becoming the chief of the Shiledars. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, the series will stream on January 31.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Faceless

An escaped prisoner Kaburagi leads the authorities on a desperate chase through Japan, can a Tokyo-based journalist help him prove his innocence? Starring Ryusei Yokohama and Riho Yoshioka, the movie will premiere on January 31.

Where to watch: Netflix

Asurado

The prison of death, where only vicious criminals who don't have a sense of law or common sense are being kept. A new era of power opened when Lee Tae-Sik, the nation's former boss entered the office. The movie will premiere on January 31.