The Sabarmati Report On OTT: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna And Ridhi Dogra Starrer To Premiere Online On...

Vikrant Massey features in the recent hit film The Sabarmati Report, co-starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna which was released in the theatres on November 15. The movie is based on the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express train. The film becomes a massive success with many political endorsements by top leaders. And after a successful run on silver screens, the movie is now set to have its digital premiere.

The Sabarmati Report OTT release date out: When and Where to watch?

For those who missed out on watching Vikrant Massey’s bold drama on the big screens, worry not. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report will stream on ZEE5 from 10 January 2025.

The Sabarmati Report | Image: X

According to media reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹50 crore. However, it underperformed at the box office, earning ₹40.73 crore as reported by Sacnilk. Despite collecting ₹11.5 crore in its first week, it managed to stay in theatres for over five weeks and even got praised by many for months.

When Sabarmati Report benefited from tax-free status

Since its release, the film has created a huge impact and has even been declared tax-free in several states, including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh by the government. It has also gained support from prominent BJP leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.