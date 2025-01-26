Expect The Unexpected: Priyamani Teases The Family Man 3, Says 'It’s Going To Be A Roller Coaster Ride'

Fans are waiting with bated breath for season three of "The Family Man" and actor Priyamani has teased that the latest chapter of the Prime Video series will be nothing short of a "roller coaster ride".

In the forthcoming third season, Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

“I’m looking forward to season three of the show. I’m very excited and anxious. I’m hoping this season also does well. Wait and watch season three. It’s going to be a roller coaster ride, expect the unexpected,” Priyamani told PTI on the sidelines of the G5A retrospective on Mani Ratnam.

The action thriller series, written by Suman Kumar and Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, recently concluded filming and is expected to be released sometime this year.

The first season of “The Family Man”, which debuted on Prime Video in late 2019, received glowing reviews. The second season, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered in 2021 and was also praised by the critics.

At the retrospective, Priyamani reminisced about working on Ratnam's 2010 film “Raavanan” and its Hindi version "Raavan".

“A call from Mani sir would be like, ‘I would cut my right hand to work in a Mani Ratnam film’. Look, at the line of the films he has done, the experience that he has, so you obviously yes and move mountains and hills and make sure that you are in it.”

The 40-year-old actor said Ratnam instructed her not to take a dramatic approach to her role of Jamuni, the sister of Abhishek Bachchan in the Hindi version.

The character was named Vennila in the Tamil version, which was headlined by Vikram.

"Mani sir came to me and asked how I would do it. I had a vision as to how Jamuni would probably do the scene. We first did it in Tamil. He told me, ‘I don’t want to see Priya act, I want to see how Vennila would react.'

"He will push you to think, ‘If Vennila was alive how would she react, and make it as real as possible. It should not look dramatic, it should not look like the person is acting. In real life, if such a situation is thrown at you how would you react, so that’s the clear-cut instruction, you can imbibe it the way you want to, and portray the character,” Priyamani said.

The actor said she is thrilled to begin shooting for Tamil superstar Vijay's 69th feature film.