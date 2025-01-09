Hrithik Roshan Was 'Embarrassed' By Father's Rakesh Roshan's Idea For Family Documentary The Roshans

As someone who doesn't like attention, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he was embarrassed by the idea of the upcoming docu-series "The Roshans" only to realise that the project will explore his family's legacy and could inspire many others.

Hrithik, who made his debut as a leading man with his father Rakesh Roshan's movie "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" 25 years ago, said the Netflix series chronicles the stories and struggles of his family, which also includes his musician uncle Rajesh Roshan, and late grandfather and music maestro Roshan, and how it inspired him as an actor.

"When my father said that he wanted to make this documentary, I first felt embarrassed. I don't like attention. Then I realised, 'No, this is not about me. It's not about me at all.' This is about history. And history is important. It is the history of my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, my uncle.

"That history was in my cells and gave me a drive... Their stories inspired me so much that I was unstoppable. It was nothing else but that," Hrithik told reporters at the trailer launch event of the docu-series here.

Hrithik said he hopes that the documentary will inspire others, particularly students of cinema and people worldwide.

"If it does that, then that would be the celebration for the documentary. It is going to be important for people to know other people's journeys.

"When you're aspiring and you're working against barriers in your life and you need inspiration, it is other people's stories that come to the rescue. And if my grandfather's story, my father's story, my chacha's story, our entire arc can inspire, then that would be worth it. Which is why I agreed to it," he added.

Set to be launched on Netflix on January 17, "The Roshans" will take viewers on an intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema.

At the heart of the documentary is the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, better known as Roshan, and then follows his descendants - Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan - who have each uniquely shaped the landscape of Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors.

Rakesh Roshan, who started out as an actor in films such as "Khubsoorat", "Kaamchor", "Aakhir Kyon?" and "Khatta Meetha", and then directed blockbuster films such as "Khoon Bhari Maang", "Karan Arjun" and "Krish" series, said the documentary will showcase the contribution of three generations of his family.

"There are very few families in this industry where three generations have contributed, starting with my father, my generation and Hrithik's generation. So it will be Roshan's contribution to the industry." Unlike the father-son duo, the music composer Rajesh Roshan was against the documentary but his brother convinced him.

"I am in the Roshan family but I think a little differently... I am a shy person. I don't want to show my life, which is a very simple life. My path was not easy, so why should I reveal all these things to everyone? But he got hold of my collar and said, 'Sit down. Let's start the documentary'," the veteran musician said.