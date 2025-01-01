Leonardo DiCaprio To Make Cameo In Squid Games Season 3? Netflix Reveals Big Details About Series Finale

Squid Games is one of the most anticipated shows globally. The first part of the South Korean series released on Netflix in 2021. Despite the pandemic, the dystopian game show became the most-watched show globally. The makers have now shared big details relating to the series finale.

Squid Games season 3 to feature Leonardo DiCaprio

Squid Games season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. The series immediately became the most-watched show across the globe. Despite the mixed reviews, fans of the show have been waiting to see how the story will develop further. Amid this, Netflix announced that season 3 of the show will come soon.

A still from Squid Games | Image: Netflix

Squid Games season 3 and finale will be released in mid-2025. While the date of the same remains unknown, the anticipation for the same is high. The excitement increased further when it was reported that Titanic fame Leonardo DiCaprio had joined the cast. Allegedly, the actor would appear in a brief role on the show.

Netflix denies Leonardo DiCaprio cameo in Squid Games season 3

Despite buzz around it, Netflix has denied Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement in Squid Games 3. A representative stated, “The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.” This comes as a jolt to some fans.

Leonardo DiCaprio with a Squid Games cast member | Image: Instagram



The rumours of the actor's role in the show arose because of a photo with the series cast members. Lee Jung-jae, who stars as Seong Gi-hun in the series met the actor at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2021. The duo interacted and a photo of them went viral online suggesting that Caprio has a role in the show.