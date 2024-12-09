Squid Game 2: Meet The Pookies All Set For The Next Round Of Deadly Games

Squid Game 2 is all set to premiere on December 26. The Korean show became one of the most-watched series on OTT despite releasing in a pandemic. Fans of the show have been waiting in anticipation for the sequel to be released. While several former cast members will reprise their roles in the sequel, a long list of new names have also joined the show as new players.

Which actors from the first part will reprise their roles in Squid Games 2?

The second part of Squid Games will follow the dystopian world that is centred around the survival game. It will narrate the events after the victory of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Park Hae-soo who played Cho Sang-woo and Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) who played the mastermind of the game will not be returning to the second part of the show.

Wi Ha-jun and Lee Byung-hun return as Hwang Jun-ho and Front Man. Gong Yoo returns as the Recruiter. OG cast members Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon and Gong Yoo will also reprise their iconic characters.

Who are the new cast members in Squid Games 2?

Im Siwan: The Run On fame Im Siwan is all set to feature in Squid Games 2. He will essay the role of Player 333, Myung Gi, a YouTuber who gets caught in a crypto scam. He is shown to be a fugitive on the run who has incurred several losses for his subscribers.



Im Siwan at Squid Games 2 press meet | Image: X

Jo Yu Ri: Best known for her role in Work Later, Drink Now, Jo Yu Ri plays Jun Hee aka Player 222. She is an ex-girlfriend of Myung Gi, who was also scammed by him.

Jo Yu Ri at Squid Games 2 press meet | Image: X

Kang Ha Neul: The When the Camellia Blooms actor will appear as Player No. 388 in Squid Games 2. He will play the role of Dae Ho, an ex-marine who is overtly macho and is a well-known trickster.

Kang Ha Neul at Squid Games 2 press meet | Image: X

Park Sung Hoon: One of the most anticipated roles in Squid Games 2 will be portrayed by Queen of Tears fame Park Sung Hoon. He will essay the role of Player 120, who is a special forces soldier and a transgender woman. She takes part in the game because she is short of money for her gender-affirming surgery.

Park Sung Hoon in a still from Squid Games 2 | Image: X

Lee Jin Wook: The actor from Sweet Home will be seen as Gyeong Seok aka Player 246. He plays a single father who enters the game to get the money required for the treatment of her daughter's blood cancer treatment.

Lee Jin Wook at Squid Games 2 press meet | Image: X