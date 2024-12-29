Squid Game 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained: Is Player 456 Dead? What The New Killer Doll Means For Season 3

The new season of Netflix's runaway hit Squid Game has recently premiered amid high expectations. The 7-episode long season has received a lukewarm response from fans but the ending has set up the show for its third and final season. As the season's end credits roll, many may have missed the post-credits scene, which is about 10 seconds long. Here's what it means for the show going ahead.

Squid Game 2 is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

Is player 456 dead?

Player 456 aka Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is held captive by The Officer after he attempts to take over the security and the game fails. His fate is unknown but it is likely that he will be thrown back in the games. In the end credits scene, however, Player 456 is not shown.

Lee Jung-jae in a still from Squid Game | Image: X

Three players are seen looking up at a hanging version of the robot girl from Red Light, Green Light. One of the players is #100, who is the businessman who is the most in debt. We see another big robot, this time a boy in a little hat, seemingly a counterpart to the girl, as a part of this new game. A literal red light and green light are also shown, though attached to a train crossing indicator. This could be the next game that players have to participate in.

