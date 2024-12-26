Squid Game Season 2: Special Google Doodle, Game Launched On Netflix Show's Premiere Day

Squid Game Season 2: The sequel of the much-awaited Korean web series finally debuted on Netflix on December 26. The Korean show became one of the most-watched series on OTT despite releasing in a pandemic. Fans of the show have been waiting in anticipation for the sequel for quite long. Now, fans of the series can be a part of the game themselves.

Google launches Squid Game 2 themed game and doodle

On December 26, on the launch day of Squid Game season 2, Google launched a special doodle honouring the show. As soon as netizens search ‘Squid Games 2' a page redirects them to a brief game. The game, is designed similarly to the web series.

A screengrab of the Google Doodle game on Squid Game



The second part of Squid Games follows a dystopian world that is centred around the survival game. It will narrate the events after the victory of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Park Hae-soo who played Cho Sang-woo and Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) who played the mastermind of the game will not be returning to the second part of the show. Wi Ha-jun and Lee Byung-hun return as Hwang Jun-ho and Front Man. Gong Yoo returns as the Recruiter. OG cast members Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon and Gong Yoo will also reprise their iconic characters.



All about Squid Game 2

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

The cast members of Squid Games 2 | Image: X