Weekend Binge-watch List: Mismatched 3, Bandish Bandits 2, Bookie 2, More New Web Series To Stream

Thursday is here, and so is our list of new web series releasing over the weekend. From highly-anticipated Mismatched Season 3 and Bandish Bandits Season 2 to Bookie Season 2, take a look at the complete list below and plan your weekend accordingly.

Mismatched Season 3

Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) are all set to return with their love story. Season 3 is a milestone that reflects the love and effort of everyone involved. This season is incredibly close to our hearts as it takes on themes that truly resonate--growing together, embracing inclusivity, and facing life's tough moments. It's a reminder that even in life's complexities, there's beauty in connection and understanding. The series will stream on December 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Paris & Nicole: The Encore

More than 20 years since OG reality icons Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie first took the world by storm, the life-long friends reunite in a new series. It will stream on December 13.

(A poster of Paris & Nicole: The Encore | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: JioCinema

Bandish Bandits Season 2

The musical drama brings back Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Season two also features brand new characters played by Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles. Continuing its journey from season one, the second season sees "Radhe and the Rathod family work towards preserving their musical heritage in the wake of Pandit ji's passing. While Tamanna has embarked on her own journey at a prestigious music school. The season culminates in the India Band Championship, where Radhe and Tamanna's bands compete against each other. Their relationship is marked by both passion and conflict, as they navigate their individual ambitions and the weight of their family's legacy. The musical series will release on December 13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Showtrial Season 2

Marcus Calderwood, an environmentalist, identifies the assailant as a serving police officer in his final moments, following a brutal hit-and-run that left him for dead. The show brings to life characters such as police officer Justin Mitchell, defence lawyer Sam Malik, and prosecutor Leila Hassoun-Kenny. The second season will release on December 13.

(A still from the trailer | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Bookie Season 2

Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. The second season is currently streaming.

(A poster of Bookie Season 2 | Image: IMDb)