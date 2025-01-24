Weekend Binge-watch List: The Night Agent 2, Study Group, Sivarapalli And More New Web Series Releasing

Friday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing over the weekend. From The Night Agent Season 2 and Shafted to Sivarapalli, a Telugu remake of Panchayat, we have listed down all the new shows scheduled to release in the coming days. These shows will be releasing across all OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Viki.

The Night Agent Season 2

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the new episodes pick up after the high-octane events of Season 1. In the second season, Peter finds himself fully immersed in the mysterious world of Night Action, a top-secret organization rife with deadly threats. The series is streaming.

(A poster of The Night Agent 2 | Image: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Study Group

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, the series stars an ensemble cast of Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, Yoon Sang-jeong and Gong Do-yu. The show is based on the webtoon of the same name by Shin Hyung-wook, it is about a boy who wants to study hard to achieve his one goal. It premiered on January 23.

(A poster of Study Group | Image: IMdb)

Where to watch: Viki

The Trauma Code Heroes On Call

To create a top-tier trauma centre, a war-seasoned doctor arrives — bringing his blunt but skilled ways to transform his team into life-saving mavericks. Starring: Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, and Ha Young, the series will stream on January 24.

(A poster of The Trauma Code | Image: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Shafted

Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life and career crises in modern-day Paris — when did being a man become so hard? Starring: Manu Payet, Guillaume Labbé, and Antoine Gouy, the series will stream on January 24.

(A poster of Shafted | Image: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Sivarapalli

The Telugu remake of the popular Hindi web series Panchayat, stars Muralidhar Goud, Pavani Karanam and Rag Mayur. It follows the life of an average urban engineering graduate who takes up the job of a Village Panchayat Secretary as he fails to get any other job as all his friends are going to the USA. The series will release on January 24.

(A poster of Sivarapalli | Image: IMDB)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kobe: The Making of a Legend

The docuseries traces the story of one of the best basketball players, Kobe Bryant, from his childhood in Italy to his athletic superstardom and provides an intimate look at his post-NBA aspirations as a storyteller and as a father. Featuring personal interviews with Kobe’s former coaches, teammates and family friends, this illuminating series reveals the conflicts and the complications behind the man with the Black Mamba mentality. He died in a plane crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on January 26, 2020. It will stream on January 25.