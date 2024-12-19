Search icon
Published 17:27 IST, December 19th 2024

Weekend Binge-watch List: Virgin River 6, Cubicles, Moonwalk And More Web Series Releasing

From Virgin River Season 6 to What If…?: Season 3, take a look at the complete list of web series to release on Netflix and other platforms this weekend.

New web shows releasing this weekend. | Image: Instagram

Thursday is here, and so is our list of new web series to release on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema and other platforms. The list starts with Virgin River Season 6, followed by a Bengali show Feludar Goyendagiri: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr, and the list concludes with What If…?: Season 3.

Virgin River Season 6

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson and Annette O’Toole, the show is currently streaming online.

Where to watch: Netflix

Feludar Goyendagiri: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr

The second season has actors Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti in the lead roles of Feluda, Topshe and Jatayu respectively. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir, Feluda unravels a tangled web of deceit, murder, and revenge while investigating Siddheshwar Mallick’s mysterious death. How far will he go to uncover the truth using his Mogojastro? It will release on December 20.

Where to watch: Hoichoi

Moonwalk

Moonwalk follows two thieves, Tarik Pandey and Maddy Kapoor, as they go head-to-head to steal the heart of a local heartthrob, Chandini Lakhani. Their rivalry and competition lead to dangerous yet hilarious consequences and something far more valuable...and out of this world- a piece of rock from the Moon that lands on Earth! Starring Anshumaan Pushkar, Samir Kochhar and Nidhi Singh, the series will release on December 20.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Cubicles Season 4

New roles, new rules, and the same old cubicles. With mergers & acquisitions in play, adaptability is the only way forward. Will the perks be worth it, or will chaos reign? The show will stream on December 20.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

What If…?: Season 3

The third and final season of the animated anthology series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) occurred differently. The show will start streaming on December 22.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

 

 

Updated 17:27 IST, December 19th 2024

