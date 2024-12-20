Prasoon Joshi On What Kind Of Critics We Need For the Country

New Delhi: Prasoon Joshi, poet, writer and lyricist, has that we don’t want a critic for our country who is criticising just for the sake of destroying us but yes we certainly need one who is initiating a dialogue for the welfare of the nation.

Speaking at Republic Bharat's event Sangam, Prasoon Joshi said, “A question is asked to me again and again that why didn’t I criticise my country in London during a public interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“I tell them that I was fortunate enough to have got an opportunity to interview him… so whether have I had asked questions which represented a beautiful side of my country… problems are there in every house… but I definitely will not be a person who would talk ill about my country,” Prasoon Joshi said.

Further taking on those criticising the nation, Prasoon Joshi said that so many critics are there… how long will they criticise the country… we need birds you can sing for our country and tell us move forward guys (Itne critics, ittne critics, kitna criticise karoge yaar desh ko, we need birds to sing for our the country saying aage bado yaar).

"We need people like Jambavan who can help us realise our potential like when he reminded Hanuman that he was going to swallow the sun, in Ramayana. (Humme Jambavan chahiye jo kehte the Hanuman ko ki tum toh toh sooraj ko nigal gaye the).

When people say why you have to discuss the glorious ancient past of this country, Prasoon Joshi said, “we have too, we have to feel proud about our strengths, power, skills otherwise we will lose our confidence. We need somebody like Jambavan who can help realise our potential and tell us that yes you can do.”