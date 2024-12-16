Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun Starrer Tops Second Monday Of All Time

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 12: The Allu Arjun starrer is on a rampage at the box office since its release on December 5. The Hindi collections are showing no signs of slowing down. The movie enjoyed another big day at the ticket window on December 16, its second Monday and collected over ₹21 crore according to early estimates. This has pushed its Hindi collections to ₹573.1 crore in just 12 days.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Hindi biz trails only Jawan and Stree 2

Pushpa 2 is now the third biggest Hindi grosser of all time, only behind Stree 2 and Jawan. It is expected to surpass both movies in the coming time. At this pace, trade experts have suggested that the film will cross the ₹700 crore mark in Hindi alone. Pushpa 2, with its over ₹21 crore collections on Day 12 in Hindi, became the highest 2nd Monday of all time beating Stree 2 (₹18.5 crore) and Tiger 3 (₹18.04 crore).

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun as Pushparaj | Image: X

Its India collection stands at ₹929.85 crore in all languages and worldwide business inching close to the ₹1350 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 reinstates sequel supremacy at the box office

According to a report in Box Office India, Pushpa 2 set a new record for the second weekend collection by a huge margin as it beat the numbers of Stree 2 by over ₹30 crore nett. In doing the same, it became the first Indian film to score a century in the second weekend.