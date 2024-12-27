Search icon
  • Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 22: Allu Arjun Film Surpasses Stree 2, Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 To Become Highest 3rd Week Grosser

Published 13:07 IST, December 27th 2024

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 22: Allu Arjun Film Surpasses Stree 2, Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 To Become Highest 3rd Week Grosser

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer has been wreaking havoc at the ticketing counter ever since its release on December 5.

Pushpa 2 box office update | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens on December 5 and has been creating box office records ever since. A sequel to the 2021 film, it is directed by Sukumar and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. At the end of week 3 of the theatrical run, the Allu Arjun starrer has minted a staggering ₹1120.25 crore in domestic collection, as per Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 registers another record at box office

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 does not seem to slow down at the box office. Despite being marred with various controversies and several releases after it, the film remains the top choice for cine-goers. Pushpa 2 registered another record by raking in more than ₹100 crore in the Hindi version in the third week of release. The Christmas holiday pushed the third week past ₹100 crores and it remained solid during the weekdays.

Offiical poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb


Pushpa 2 minted ₹ 103.3 crore in Hindi in the third week alone. The Hindi version of the Sukumar directorial has amassed a total of ₹724.9 Cr, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film. As per experts, the film is likely to cross the ₹800 crore mark in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 surpasses Stree 2, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 and Jawan

Before Pushpa 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 held the record of being the highest-grosser Hindi movie in week 3. The horror comedy minted ₹72.20 crore, as per Sacnilk. The other three films in the top 5 are - Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Pushpa 2 Hindi beats Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Stree 2 and Jawan | Image: IMDb

Amid many records, Baahubali 2 also remains the third highest week 3 grosser in Hindi with ₹69.75 crore collection. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 (2023) minted ₹63.35 crore and Atlee's Jawan (2023) ranks fifth with ₹52.06 crore collection in week 3, only in Hindi language. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:07 IST, December 27th 2024

