Published 09:48 IST, December 11th 2024
Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes 5th Biggest Film In Less Than A Week
Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer edged out Bollywood's top earner Jawan to become the 5th biggest nett grossing movie in India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer fronted action drama is on a record-breaking haul at the box office since its release on December 5. In its latest feat, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made a smashing entry into the list of top five nett grossers in India in all languages, beating Atlee's Jawan.
Less than a week after its release, Pushpa 2 overtakes Jawan at the box office
Jawan collected ₹640.25 nett in India in all languages in its lifetime run. The majority of its collections were from its Hindi version. Pushpa 2 has established a firm grip over the North markets, with the Hindi version alone contributing more than ₹370 crore to its biz in India in less than a week. This is followed by over ₹222 crore from the film's Telugu version and over ₹53 crore from its Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions. Pushpa 2's India nett collection in all languages stands at ₹645.85 in just six days.
It has surpassed Jawan and Stree 2 (₹597.99 crore) to become the 5th highest nett grosser in India. Next, the Allu Arjun starrer eyes the collections of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD (₹646.31 crore) to claim the 4th spot.
RRR, KGF 2 and Baahubali stand over Pushpa 2
The top 3 highest nett grossers of all time in India (all languages) are Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (₹1030.42 crore), Yash's KGF 2 (₹859.7 crore) and Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR (₹782.2 crore). At this pace, Pushpa 2 will easily overtake RRR and KGF 2 but the real battle would be to outperform SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, whose worldwide collection stands at a staggering ₹1788.06 crore.
Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa franchise have also teased a third film in the works, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Director Sukumar will return to direct the Allu Arjuns starrer in the coming time.
