Pushpa 2 Vs Stree 2 Vs Gadar 2 Vs KGF 2 Vs Baahubali 2: Box Office Report Of India's Biggest Sequels

Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently riding high on the good word of mouth and the immense craze it had generated before its release. The box office figures of the Allu Arjun starrer are unprecedented, with the sequel entering the ₹1000 crore worldwide gross club in under a week. It has also become the fifth biggest Indian film of all time (as per the India nett collections), all set to surpass Kalki 2898 AD today to claim the fourth spot.

As Pushpa 2 eyes more box office records during its haul, here's how it compares with other big sequels in India.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Vs Stree 2 Vs Gadar 2: Box office collections compared

After six days of its release, Stree 2, a holiday release, collected a little over ₹255 crore (including previews). The horror comedy went on to surpass Jawan as the highest grossing Bollywood film in India with ₹597.99 crore nett domestic lifetime biz. Gadar 2, a holiday release, minted ₹261.35 crore in India in six days of its release during the Independence Day weekend. The Sunny Deol starrer went on to gross ₹525.7 crore nett in India becoming the third-biggest Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office.

Stree 2 and Gadar 2 released as part of a clash | Image: IMDb

The interesting thing to note here is that both Gadar 2 and Stree 2 released as part of big clashes. Pushpa 2, which has collected a staggering ₹368.1 crore in Hindi and ₹645.85 crore in all languages in six days in India had a solo release.

Will Pushpa 2 surpass KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 at box office?

So far, KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 are Indian cinema's biggest grossers, in both domestic and international markets. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi collection stands at ₹435.33 crore and domestic biz in all languages is ₹859.7 crore.

Biggest sequels in Indian cinema are South films | Image: IMDb