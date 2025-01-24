Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 1: 30-Year-Old Anime Collects More Than Kangana's Emergency

Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 1: The 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film released in theatres with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside its original English version on October 24 in the 4K format. It has attained a cult status among fans and is considered one of the best renditions of the Hindu epic. On social media, snippets of the film were shared by fans and viewers who watched it on the big screens. Many marveled at how the film's visuals and tech were way ahead of their time.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama released in India in 4 languages | Image: X

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama opens slow at the box office

At the box office, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama collected ₹40 lakh in all languages on day 1. While the numbers were on the lower side, it earned more than Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, which is running in its second weekend now and collected ₹35 lakh on its 8th day. The biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has minted ₹14.65 crore so far with a ban on it being imposed in Punjab due to its controversial subject matter.

Kangana Ranaut in stills from Emergency | Image: X

All you need to know about Ramayana anime

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but wasn’t released in cinema halls. It became popular with Indian audiences upon its re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.