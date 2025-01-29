Published 13:53 IST, January 29th 2025
Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: Anime Crashes On Weekdays As Fans Complain Over Hindi Dub
Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has collected ₹2.69 crore in all languages in India, and out of this, ₹2.33 crore have come in from the Hindi version alone.
Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: The Japanese anime film was expected to do well in India but it seems like the collection has crashed during the weekdays. While, over the first weekend, it managed to cross the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday, as the first week began, the numbers fell drastically, with the biz barely managing to stay over the ₹10 lakh mark. Many have complained about the Hindi dub and that could be one of the reasons behind its struggle at the box office.
Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama box office collection takes a hit
Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama originally premiered in 1993 at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) but was never released in Indian cinema halls. The film was originally dubbed in Hindi by Arun Govil, Amrish Puri, Shatrughan Sinha and more. There have been complaints of bad dubbing in the newly released version, which many have pointed out ruins the experience of watching the 2.15 hours movie.
The 5-day collection of the film is - Friday -₹28 lakh, Saturday - ₹70 lakh, Sunday - ₹1.03 crore, Monday - ₹19 lakh and Tuesday - ₹13 lakh. It has collected ₹2.69 crore in all languages, and out of this, ₹2.33 crore have come in from the Hindi version alone.
All you need to know about Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the movie in India in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, said more than a film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a timeless tale that celebrates relationships, the triumph of good over evil, harmony between nature and living beings, and friendship and trust.
