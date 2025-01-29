Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: Anime Crashes On Weekdays As Fans Complain Over Hindi Dub

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: The Japanese anime film was expected to do well in India but it seems like the collection has crashed during the weekdays. While, over the first weekend, it managed to cross the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday, as the first week began, the numbers fell drastically, with the biz barely managing to stay over the ₹10 lakh mark. Many have complained about the Hindi dub and that could be one of the reasons behind its struggle at the box office.

Ramayana anime released on January 24 | Image: X

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama box office collection takes a hit

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama originally premiered in 1993 at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) but was never released in Indian cinema halls. The film was originally dubbed in Hindi by Arun Govil, Amrish Puri, Shatrughan Sinha and more. There have been complaints of bad dubbing in the newly released version, which many have pointed out ruins the experience of watching the 2.15 hours movie.

A still from Ramayana anime | Image: IMDb

The 5-day collection of the film is - Friday -₹28 lakh, Saturday - ₹70 lakh, Sunday - ₹1.03 crore, Monday - ₹19 lakh and Tuesday - ₹13 lakh. It has collected ₹2.69 crore in all languages, and out of this, ₹2.33 crore have come in from the Hindi version alone.

All you need to know about Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama