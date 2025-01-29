Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: Anime Crashes On Weekdays As Fans Complain Over Hindi Dub

Published 13:53 IST, January 29th 2025

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: Anime Crashes On Weekdays As Fans Complain Over Hindi Dub

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has collected ₹2.69 crore in all languages in India, and out of this, ₹2.33 crore have come in from the Hindi version alone.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama released on January 24 | Image: X

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Box Office Collection Day 5: The Japanese anime film was expected to do well in India but it seems like the collection has crashed during the weekdays. While, over the first weekend, it managed to cross the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday, as the first week began, the numbers fell drastically, with the biz barely managing to stay over the ₹10 lakh mark. Many have complained about the Hindi dub and that could be one of the reasons behind its struggle at the box office.

Ramayana anime released on January 24 | Image: X

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama box office collection takes a hit

Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama originally premiered in 1993 at the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) but was never released in Indian cinema halls. The film was originally dubbed in Hindi by Arun Govil, Amrish Puri, Shatrughan Sinha and more. There have been complaints of bad dubbing in the newly released version, which many have pointed out ruins the experience of watching the 2.15 hours movie.

A still from Ramayana anime | Image: IMDb

The 5-day collection of the film is - Friday -₹28 lakh, Saturday - ₹70 lakh, Sunday - ₹1.03 crore, Monday - ₹19 lakh and Tuesday - ₹13 lakh. It has collected ₹2.69 crore in all languages, and out of this, ₹2.33 crore have come in from the Hindi version alone.

All you need to know about Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki. Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the movie in India in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, said more than a film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a timeless tale that celebrates relationships, the triumph of good over evil, harmony between nature and living beings, and friendship and trust.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:53 IST, January 29th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi, CM Yogi Assures All Help After 30 Feared Injured | LIVE
India News
Pune International Centre Inaugurates New Campus in Pashan
India News
'Global Artists...':PM Modi Lauds Coldplay's Ahmedabad, Mumbai Concerts
Entertainment News
Video Shows Chaos at Maha Kumbh, Huge Rush of Devotees Barging Into Ghat
India News
How Stampede Broke Out at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya?
India News
US Air Force's Fighter Plane Crashes in Alaska, Video Captures Moment
World News
Gavaskar Questions Virat And Rahul After Star Duo Miss Ranji Games
SportFit
Chandra Grahan 2025: When Is The Next Lunar And Solar Eclipse?
Lifestyle News
HUGE: Court Denies Police Custody For Saif ‘Attacker’ Shariful Islam
Entertainment News
SC Seeks Details of FIRS Against Men for Divorcing Wives Through Triple
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: