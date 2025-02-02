Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama To Be Screened At Parliament On February 16

Movie distribution company Geek Pictures on Sunday said it is set to organise a special screening of the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama at the Parliament on February 15.

According to a press release, the screening will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with members of Parliament as well as special invitees from the cultural sectors.

"We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognised at such a prestigious level.

"This screening is not just a showcase of a film but a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana, which continues to inspire and guide us," Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures, said in a statement.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama released in India with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside its original English version on January 24 in the 4K format.

Also distributed in the country by AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the animated film was eyeing an October 18, 2024 release which was rescheduled to make the film accessible in a significantly greater number of cinemas.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki.

In its earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voice starred as Sita and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.

Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for the Baahubali franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film.