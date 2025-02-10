Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • 'Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija Cryptically Jokes With Friend About Being Involved In India's Got Latent Controversy

Published 22:56 IST, February 10th 2025

'Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija Cryptically Jokes With Friend About Being Involved In India's Got Latent Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid appeared as a guest panellist on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where she joined Ranveer Allahbadia in drawing controversy.

'Rebel Kid' Cryptically Jokes About Being Involved In IGL Controversy | Image: X

India's Got Latent's latest episode featuring show creator and host Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid and Jaspreet Singh has gone viral, with many alleging that the "influencers" have crossed all limits of obscenity, all in the name of humour. Although Latent is known for its explicit rants, the latest instalment drew backlash for its "crass" humour, which included vulgar jokes, incestuous commentary, and so-called "dark comedy." Amid the controversy, Rebel Kid cryptically reacted by sharing a screenshot of a private chat with a friend.

Apoorva Mukhija cryptically jokes about her India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat, appeared as a guest panellist on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where she joined Ranveer Allahbadia in drawing reactions from the audience. During the show, she insulted a contestant by making a vulgar comment involving his mother. When videos of the incident circulated online, they sparked widespread outrage.

Later in the night, Apoorva shared a cryptic Instagram story that many believe was her reaction to the controversy. The story featured a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with a friend, accompanied by the caption: “me @digvijaylifestyle’s last 2 brain cells trying to come up with a solve for the new problem that I created.” Netizens quickly interpreted this as her attempt to joke about the backlash.

The Rebel Kid's vagina joke infuriates netizens

The Rebel Kid appeared as a guest panellist on the latest episode of India's Got Latent, where she engaged in a heated exchange with a contestant.

When the contestant remarked, "Vagina mein sensation khatam ho gaya hai," she responded sharply, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa see nikalne ke baad." Her reply sparked laughter and cheers from the audience and fellow panellists but has since landed her in significant trouble.

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat, is a social media influencer who gained fame for her skits and reels on Instagram during the Covid pandemic.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:56 IST, February 10th 2025

