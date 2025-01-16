Saif Ali Khan's Attack Investigation Being Led By 'Encounter Specialist' Daya Nayak, Cop Who Has Inspired Bollywood Movies

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife during a burglary attempt at his house in Bandra. His family confirmed he is now out of danger and urged fans to remain patient. They assured that Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, Jeh and Taimur, are safe. The investigation has been underway and has been led by popular police officer Daya Nayak, who earned the monicker ‘Encounter specialist’ with record killings over decades.

Who is Daya Nayak? The encounter specialist assign to nab the Bollywood actor’s attacker

Daya Nayak is a decorated Mumbai Police officer often referred to as an 'encounter specialist'. He began his career as a trainee in 1995 and was stationed at the Juhu police station in 1996. Since then, he has played a key role in dismantling some of the most dangerous criminal networks in the city.

Over the years, Daya has built a strong network of informers across India, ensuring he stays informed about key intelligence, from terrorist groups to underworld extortion activities. He has been responsible for the arrest of more than 200 notorious criminals.

Reports suggest that Daya Nayak has been involved in eliminating over 83 criminals in encounters over the years. He currently serves in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, where his team quickly apprehended the two shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who had opened fire outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra West.

How has Daya Nayak inspired action films over a decade?

The cop has inspired more than 20 films in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. He currently leads Crime Branch Unit 9 (Khar-Bandra).

As per reports, several Hindi films, such as Ab Tak Chhappan directed by Shimit Amin and N. Chandra's Kagaar, draw from his personal experiences. The Kannada film Encounter Daya Nayak is also based on his life. Ab Tak Chhappan was later remade in Telugu as Siddham. The 2007 film Risk, directed by Vishram Sawant, also features elements from his story.

Ab Tak Chhappan | Image: X

In 2010, the Telugu film Golimaar was inspired by his life. The 2012 Bollywood film Department focuses on Mumbai Police encounter specialists, with Sanjay Dutt portraying Daya Nayak. A sequel, Ab Tak Chhappan 2, was released in February 2015.