CCTV Video Shows Saif Ali Khan Attacker Purchase Headphones To Disguise...

A new CCTV footage has been exclusively accessed by Republic. In the video, the suspect was spotted in the Kabutar Khana area in Dadar, Bandra, 7 hours after attacking Devara star Saif Ali Khan. There, he purchased headphones from a mobile shop and walked through the store. Police reports indicate that he bought the headphones at 9 am, shortly after the incident. Later, at 9 pm last night, a team of 15-20 crime branch officers arrived and collected CCTV footage from nearby shops.