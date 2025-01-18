Published 10:39 IST, January 18th 2025
CCTV Video Shows Saif Ali Khan Attacker Purchase Headphones To Disguise...
In the latest CCTV footage, Saif Ali Khan's attacker was seen purchasing headphones at a mobile shop in the Kabutar Khana area before walking through the store.
A new CCTV footage has been exclusively accessed by Republic. In the video, the suspect was spotted in the Kabutar Khana area in Dadar, Bandra, 7 hours after attacking Devara star Saif Ali Khan. There, he purchased headphones from a mobile shop and walked through the store. Police reports indicate that he bought the headphones at 9 am, shortly after the incident. Later, at 9 pm last night, a team of 15-20 crime branch officers arrived and collected CCTV footage from nearby shops.
Earlier, Republic World had accessed a CCTV image of the suspected attacker who had stabbed Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The timestamp on the footage shows the suspect fleeing after assaulting the actor with a knife. Later, the suspect was spotted wearing different clothes — a blue shirt — at Bandra railway station.
