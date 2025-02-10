Samay Raina And India’s Got Latent Controversies: Racism, Sexual Objectification, Perversion In The Name Of 'Humour'

India's Got Latent, which started streaming for free on YouTube last year and was later put on a subscription basis, has been one of the most talked about shows on the internet. But not for all the good reasons. Hosted by comedian Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai in association with social media influencers from all walks of life, India's Got Latent has divided the audience over its "humour" and roast comedy. While many have enjoyed Samay's brand of comedy, termed "dark humour", others have objected to the lines crossed.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia featured on the latest episode of India's Got Latent | Image: X

The latest episode featuring Samay, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid and Jaspreet Singh has become a talking point, with many alleging that the show is “spreading filth, obscenity and vulgarity in society” in the name of comedy. India's Got Latent has long been associated with objectionable humour, with Samay, guest panelists and some participants being accused of taking sexualisation of genders, objectification of women and racism to newer heights, all in the name of mockery.

Contestant mocks Deepika Padukone 's depression

In one of the episodes, where the panel of judges included Raghu Ram of Roadies fame and comedian Tanmay Bhat, among others, a female contestant, who ended up winning the prize money, joked about Deepika Padukone's depression as she compared it to her post-partum experience.

Talking about her own experience of embracing motherhood and post-partum depression, Banti Banerjee said, "Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently. Now she knows what depression really looks like." This elicited laughter from the audience. "I am not trying to insult break up wala depression. Actually, I am. What is break up wala depression? Actually, depression happens when your sleep breaks and your kid wakes in the middle of the night. Jiska jiska break up wala depression hota hai they should go through post-partum. Sab bhool jayenge," Banti added. She ended up winning the show and the prize money, but many on social media were divided over her joke about Deepika's battle with depression.

FIR filed over "joke" on indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh

A contestant from India’s Got Latent, Jessy Nabam, is currently facing legal trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her for making controversial comments on India's Got Latent. Jessy, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, made the remark when host Samay Raina asked her whether she had ever eaten dog meat. In response, she stated that people from Arunachal Pradesh often consume dog meat, although she personally had not. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.”

The FIR claims that her remarks were disrespectful and tarnished the image of the local community.

The body count "joke" on panelist Urfi Javed leads to her walking out of the show

Influencer Urfi Javed staged a walkout from Samay Raina's India' Got Latent after one of the contestants questioned her about her "body count" and compared her to adult movie actress Mia Khalifa. Later, she shared her side of the story on Instagram, writing, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage infront of so many people."

Fashion designing or vulgarity? Female contestant lets man cut her clothes on stage

Contestants Priyanka Halder and her friend Mohammad Adil stirred controversy over their “playful” act on the show, which many termed "disgusting" and "cheap". Priyanka, wearing a red bodycon dress, had her outfit cut out by Adil on stage. This was followed by sexual jokes on the contestants, even to the extent of questioning her modesty while audiences and panelists lad a hearty laugh.

Priyanka later disclosed that she was married and had a 15-year-old son. Priyanka's daring performance sparked a wave of criticism online, with many questioning the suitability of her act.

Jokes on the bereaved: Laughter at what cost?

During his appearance on India's Gota Latent as a panelist, comedian Madhur Virli's father's demise was made fun of by Samay Raina. Internet users labeled it as "insensitive". While introducing Virli to the audience, Samay said, "His father passed away due to heart attack. That's all I have on him." In another instance, a contestant walked out of the show after she learned that her father had suffered a heart attack. As she abruptly exited, Samay questioned her friend, an audience member, about what had happened, who said in response, "Her father had a heart attack", leading to chuckles from the panelists and the audience.

Racism row triggered by Jaspreet Singh

In none of the episodes, comedian Jaspreet Singh made fun of a contestant's political view when she said, "I don't vote".