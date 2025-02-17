Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 03:18 IST, February 17th 2025

Shakira Hospitalised Due To Abdominal Issue, Concert In Lima Cancelled

Colombian superstar Shakira was hospitalised on Sunday after her health deteriorated in Peru due to a severe abdominal issue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Shakira Hospitalised Due To Abdominal Issue, Concert In Lima Cancelled | Image: AP

Lima: Colombian superstar Shakira was reportedly hospitalised on Sunday after her health deteriorated in Peru due to a severe abdominal issue. She was rushed to the hospital with an abdominal condition leading to the cancellation of her concert in Peru's Lima. The singer announced the cancellation on her Instagram and X accounts, expressing her sadness and disappointment.

Announcing the cancellation, Shakira shared a statement saying she is currently hospitalised and that doctors informed her she was not in a condition to perform. "I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience," she said.

As per reports, Shakira arrived in Peru on Friday evening, where she was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday. The country is the second stop on her Latin American tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, following two nights in Brazil last week. Latin American fans have given Shakira a warm welcome, with crowds gathering at airports to greet her.

After being hospitalised, Shakira hopes to recover soon and has announced plans to reschedule the concert. "My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date," she said.

Notably, Shakira is touring in support of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which channels her highly publicised divorce into music. The record includes the global hit Shakira, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 and won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Shakira's tour continues across Latin America before heading to Canada and the US in May for a series of concerts through June.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 03:18 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: