Singer Darshan Raval Ties The Knot With 'Best Friend' Dharal Surelia | FIRST PHOTOS

Popular singer Darshan Raval has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dharal Surelia. The couple took to their social media account to make a joint post confirming the news of their wedding and sharing the first photos. They shared the photos with the caption, “My best friend forever".

Darshan Raval-Dharal Surelia share first photo

After months of speculation about his relationship, singer Darshan Raval has finally tied the knot. He shared the first photos from the wedding ceremony on social media. The new couple received good wishes and congratulatory messages on their post.