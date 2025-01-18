Published 20:49 IST, January 18th 2025
Singer Darshan Raval Ties The Knot With 'Best Friend' Dharal Surelia | FIRST PHOTOS
Darshan Raval took to his Instagram account to share the first photos from his wedding. The singer got married to his long-time girlfriend Dharal Surelia.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Popular singer Darshan Raval has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dharal Surelia. The couple took to their social media account to make a joint post confirming the news of their wedding and sharing the first photos. They shared the photos with the caption, “My best friend forever".
Darshan Raval-Dharal Surelia share first photo
After months of speculation about his relationship, singer Darshan Raval has finally tied the knot. He shared the first photos from the wedding ceremony on social media. The new couple received good wishes and congratulatory messages on their post.
In the post, the singer donned a cream-coloured sherwani. His new wife wore a red lehenga which is traditional for Indian brides. The photos of the new couple are now viral.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:51 IST, January 18th 2025