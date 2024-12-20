Singer Swati Mishra On How 'Ram Aayenge' Changed Her Life Overnight: When The Prime Minister...

Republic Media organised Sangam-Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti on Friday, 20 December to celebrate the culture and art of India before the year 2025 begins. Singer Swati Mishra, who made a new identity overnight with the bhajan Ram Aayenge-Aayenge, also attended this event and she mesmerized all the audience present at the show by singing the popular bhajan. Speaking at the conclave, Swati Mishra, singer of the bhajan Ram Aayenge, said that this song completely changed her life. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this bhajan through a tweet and praised it, her happiness knew no bounds.

Swati Mishra on how Ram Aayenge changed her life

When Ram Lalla was to be installed in Ayodhya this year, there was only one bhajan on the lips of crores of Indians. Meri Jhopdi Ke Bhagya Aaj Khul Jayenge... Ram Aayenge. Though many singers sang this bhajan, Swati Mishra garnered the most 'grace' and headlines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing the video of the song on his official X (formerly Twitter) account is a testament to the same. He shared Swati Mishra's rendition of the bhajan and heaped praise on her.



Speaking at the conclave, Swati Mishra said, "Normally this bhajan was going viral in October-November because at that time there was a Diwali atmosphere all over the country. At that time there was a lot of love for Lord Ram all over the country. When the Prime Minister posted this song, it felt like a lot of change had come in life. For me, it was like I got a blessing from Lord Shri Ram which I had never imagined."