December 23rd 2024
South Box Office: Marco Springs Surprise, Viduthalai Part 2 And UI The Movie Register Good 1st Weekend Collection
Marco, Viduthalai Part 2 and UI were the big South releases on December 20. Here's how they performed in their opening weekend at the box office.
South Box Office: New Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam releases received good response at the box office in their opening weekend. Marco starring Unni Mukundan sprung up a big surprise with a steady grip over the box office. Vidhuthalai Part 2 performed well as expected and has almost doubled its collections from the first part which released last year. However, a common thing was that none of the regional releases were able to sell tickets outside their home states.
Marco first weekend box office run detailed
Malayalam film Marco is being dubbed as "Indian John Wick" for its slick action sequences and stylised presentation. It collected nearly ₹15 crore in its opening weekend and witnessed a steady rise in its business over the first three days. While the Friday business was ₹4.3 crore, the collections rose to ₹4.6 crore on Saturday followed by ₹5.35 crore on Sunday.
Separately, Marco has been receiving good reviews on X after its release on December 20. It was hailed as a "new chapter in Indian action movies" by many who managed to catch the violent action drama on the big screens.
Viduthalai Part 2 and UI do well in opening weekend
Upendra Rao's Kannada film UI: The Movie wound up its first-weekend run with collections of ₹18.34 crore. The numbers, however, declined over the Friday to Sunday period. For many, the film's message and how it was presented did not , while for others it landed.
Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 minted ₹22.46 crore in its first weekend. However, the Telugu version of the film had no takers. The Tamil version is contributing heavily to its business in India.
