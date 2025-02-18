Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response Over Pornographic Content On YouTube, Social media Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday shredded influencer Ranveer Allahbadia over his filthy remarks on parental sex during a YouTube show. The bench slammed the podcaster for his ‘dirty’ comments as reflective of a "perverted mind." Multiple FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, following his controversial statements on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Including podcaster, SC also asked the Centre whether it is planning to take any steps to regulate "obscene" content like the show on YouTube and social media.

The court also indicated that it would not "leave a vacuum" and take action on its own if the government did not do so.

Ranveer Allahbadia Case: What SC asked to centre?

During the hearing on Tuesday - SC granted interim relief to Mr Allahbadia but not before severely rapping him for his comments and putting restrictions on him. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, then questioned Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was present for another case, about whether the Centre plans to regulate "obscene" content like India's Got Latent on platforms such as YouTube and social media.

Calling the issue "serious," the bench requested the Attorney General and the Solicitor General to assist during the next hearing of Mr Allahbadia's petition.

"There was this case of Youtubers... Union of India is a party... We would like to do something. Government of India will willingly do it, we will be very happy. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum. The way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels and all these things are going on... We have issued notice. So please request the Attorney General and the Solicitor General to be here on the next date of hearing. We would like to do something. We may not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue," the bench said.

These statements follow reports that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology may urge the Centre to strengthen laws. The committee is reportedly considering recommending stricter regulations on digital content to prevent incidents like those involving Mr Allahbadia and the show in question.

SC on Ranveer Allahbadia video controversy

The bench, while hearing Mr Allahbadia's petition seeking the clubbing of FIRs filed against him in various states and anticipatory bail, rebuked the YouTuber for his remarks. It questioned, "If this is not obscenity in this country, then what is?"

“There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the programme... He is insulting parents as well. Why should the courts entertain people like him? The words which you have used, parents will feel shamed. Sisters and daughters will feel ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind,” bench said.