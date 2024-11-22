Published 16:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
After Kanguva Disastrous Box Office, Producer Dil Raju Seeks Ban On YouTube Reviews On Release Day
Tamil Nadu producers body requested theatre owners to prohibit YouTube channels in theatres. This move came after Kanguva received negative YouTube reviews.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Suriya starrer Kanguva released in theatres on November 14 and met with mixed-to-negative reviews from netizens and critics. The film has been at recieving end with several issues including volume, with loud dialogue and overshadowing of music. After the negative reviews, Tamil Nadu Producers Council had issued a strong statement to prohibit fan interviews on release day. Now Telugu Producers are also supporting the same.
What did Telugu Producer Dil Raju say?
While producer Dil Raju was promoting his film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam with Venkatesh in Hyderabad he said, “ Kerala has already implemented something similar and Tamil Nadu just took a decision. I’sure it’ll prove to be a success there. I think it’ll automatically be implemented in our state (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana collectively) also”.
He further said, “But that’s not an independent decision to take, the chamber will meet and discuss it first. The exhibitors are already prepared for this move, so it’ll happen though the chamber soon”.
When Tamil Nadu Producers Council issued a statement to prohibit YouTube channels from fan interviews
In a detailed four-page letter, the Tamil Nadu Producers Council criticised and along with a letter, the caption read, “It is an injustice that we see the injustices, violations and frauds happening around us and pass by without looking at the three-hour film as entertainment, but many people are talking about it as if it has caused injustice to the whole society: Tamil Film Producers Association”.
Fans too took to comment section to give their opinion as well. One user wrote, “Kanguva is one of the best historical movie in Tamil. Please keep the politics aside and watch the movie in theatre, you will really enjoy the historical Tamil movie. Please support”. Another user wrote, “Freedom of speech…if its bull, its bull, don’t become dictator of who should say what, it its good, it will be praised. Stop crying holding victim card”. “The reviewers are doing a great job. Imagine a movie like goat where there are so many logical fallacies. Vettaiyan was okish not worth the hype. Devara was also decent but again not a great movie. Since movies have become commercial, the storyline has become very poor.”, wrote the third user.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:28 IST, November 22nd 2024