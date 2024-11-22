After Kanguva Disastrous Box Office, Producer Dil Raju Seeks Ban On YouTube Reviews On Release Day

Suriya starrer Kanguva released in theatres on November 14 and met with mixed-to-negative reviews from netizens and critics. The film has been at recieving end with several issues including volume, with loud dialogue and overshadowing of music. After the negative reviews, Tamil Nadu Producers Council had issued a strong statement to prohibit fan interviews on release day. Now Telugu Producers are also supporting the same.

What did Telugu Producer Dil Raju say?

While producer Dil Raju was promoting his film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam with Venkatesh in Hyderabad he said, “ Kerala has already implemented something similar and Tamil Nadu just took a decision. I’sure it’ll prove to be a success there. I think it’ll automatically be implemented in our state (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana collectively) also”.

File photo of Dil Raju | Source: IMDb

He further said, “But that’s not an independent decision to take, the chamber will meet and discuss it first. The exhibitors are already prepared for this move, so it’ll happen though the chamber soon”.

When Tamil Nadu Producers Council issued a statement to prohibit YouTube channels from fan interviews

In a detailed four-page letter, the Tamil Nadu Producers Council criticised and along with a letter, the caption read, “It is an injustice that we see the injustices, violations and frauds happening around us and pass by without looking at the three-hour film as entertainment, but many people are talking about it as if it has caused injustice to the whole society: Tamil Film Producers Association”.