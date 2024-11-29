Search icon
Published 14:54 IST, November 29th 2024

Amaran OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer To Premiere Next Week?

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has racked in ₹323 crore at the box office worldwide and ₹211.75 crore in India.

Poster of Amaran | Image: IMDb

Amaran OTT Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer is enjoying their time in the theatres. The movie has been unstoppable and busy racking money not just in India but also overseas even after four weeks. It has also become the first movie to skip the 28-day window for Tamil movies to transition from theatres to streaming platforms. It was owing to the overwhelming footfall in the theatres. Now, it has been reported that the movie is set to make its way to the streaming platform next week.

When and where to watch Amaran on OTT?

Reports have been rife that the movie will stream on Netflix from December 5. The day Allu Arjun and Rashmika Manndana's Pushpa 2 will hit the theatres. As promised earlier, the movie is making way after the five-week window from its theatrical release.

The movie is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Ashok Chakra, who was able to extract terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir.

(A still from Amaran trailer | Image: Instagram)

Recently Sivakarthikeyan was honoured by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his performance in the movie. Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of Amaran took to X and shared the photos from the event and captioned it as "Honouring brilliance! The Officers Training Academy proudly felicitates Sivakarthikeyan for his phenomenal performance in Amaran, portraying Major Mukund Varadarajan, a distinguished alumnus of the OTA (sic)."

On being felicitated, Sivakarthikeyan said, "It was an honour to portray Major Mukund's life, and I feel deeply connected to his story. This recognition means a lot to me, and it highlights the importance of telling stories about real-life heroes."

Amaran racks over ₹300 crore worldwide

On the 29th day at the box office, Amaran collected ₹95 lakh in India with ₹6 lakh in Tamil languaged and ₹0.03 crore in Hindi. Adding the 29th day, the total stands at ₹211.75 crore in India. The movie has earned ₹323 crore at the box office worldwide with ₹79 crore overseas.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:54 IST, November 29th 2024

