Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Why Actor Vijay's Close Aide Has Been Arrested?

There has been growing outrage in Tamil Nadu over the sexual assault of a woman student at Anna University in Chennai. Tamil actor and politician Vijay also called upon Governor RN Ravi and urged for steps to ensure the safety of women in the state. Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party founded by Vijay, has been arrested for allegedly giving a letter written by the former to the public as a notice regarding the Anna University student issue without permission.

Bussy Anand, said to be a close aide of Vijay, is currently being held in a private hall in the college. Anand was also with Vijay as they met RN Ravi over the Anna University issue in Chennai on December 30.

Bussy Anand accompanied Vijay during Guv visit

Bussy Anand's arrest came immediately after Vijay and he met RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. After meeting Ravi, Vijay also submitted a memorandum. "In our memorandum, we sought steps to protect law and order in Tamil Nadu, besides action for ensuring the safety of women in all places," a press release from Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam read.

Further, the TVK also pressed for steps to release Central funds for Cyclone Fenjal relief. The affected people were yet to receive the relief and the Centre should release the amount sought by Tamil Nadu, it added. The state had earlier sought an interim relief of ₹2,000 crore.

Vijay says he is pained over Anna University sexual assault case

Earlier in the day, Vijay sought to know who should be asked to make women feel safe in Tamil Nadu.

In a hand-written letter addressed to "dear sisters" and posted on the Instagram account of his party, he said, "It is known that it is pointless in asking those who govern us, no matter how many times we ask them. That’s what this letter is for.” The TVK leader said every day women were subject to “mass atrocities, disorderly conduct, and sexual crimes" and "as their brother," he was undergoing depression and unexplainable pain seeing their sufferings.