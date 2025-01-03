Bigg Boss 3 Tamil's Sakshi Agarwal Ties Knot With Navneet In A Dreamy Wedding | See Photos

Sakshi Agarwal, the actor who shot to fame after being featured on Bigg Boss 3 Tamil got married to her childhood friend Navneet in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The actress has shared glimpses from the ceremony and is now going viral on social media.

Sakshi Aggarwal shares pictures from her wedding ceremony

The former reality show contestant took to Instagram to share the pictures and wrote in the caption, “From childhood friends to soulmates. Under the Goan skies, Navneet and I said ‘forever’ amidst love and waves. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless memories,” along with the hashtag #NakshBegins.

The actress was looking ethereal in a pink lehenga with kundan jewellery. While her husband Navneet was looking handsome in traditional green sherwani. Fans took to comment section to congratulate the newly-wed couple and shower blessings. One user wrote, “Congratulations to both of them and happy married life”. Another user wrote, “Congrats and happy marriage life”. “Congrats dear happy marriage life”, wrote the third user.

Who is Sakshi Agarwal?

Sakshi Agarwal is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in Tamil films and in a few Kannada and Malayalam films. Her first release was a little known Tamil tele-film titled No Parking, while her first theatrical release was Atlee's Raja Rani (2013).

File photo of Sakshi Agarwal | Source: Instagram