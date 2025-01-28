Captain Miller Director Arun Matheswaran To Follow Atlee And Lokesh Kanganaraj's Foot Steps, Likely To Make Bollywood Debut

Arun Matheswaran is a renowned director and screenwriter who works in Tamil cinema. He has helmed films including Rocky and Captain Miller among others. Now, the filmmaker will reportedly make his debut in Hindi film industry after Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Arun Madheswaran to make debut in Bollywood?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Saritha Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Production and Nazeer Ahmed have signed Arun Matheswaran for his first feature film in Hindi. The source has revealed that an official announcement of the collaboration and paperwork is currently underway.

The source has further revealed that, “Arun is very particular about the subject he picks up for direction and this one is something that warrants the making in Hindi language. The team will proceed into casting stage once the script is locked. The idea is to make a heavy-on-content commercial film with a top actor from the Hindi film industry”.

File photo of Arun Matheswaran | Source: Instagram

Reportedly, Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy is also set to make his debut in Hindi with producer Bhushan Kumar. This is after Atlee’s debut with Jawan in 2023 and Lokesh Kangaroo’s plan of superhero film with Aamir Khan.

All about Arun Madheswaran

Arun Madheswaran began his career by working as an assistant director and dialogue writer of 2016 film Irudhi Suttru. He made his directorial debut with Rocky in 2021, then followed by Saani Kaayidham in 2022.

File photo of Arun Matheswaran | Source: X