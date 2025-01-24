Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Locks March 27 Release Date, Official Poster Released

Tamil superstar Vikram's upcoming movie "Veera Dheera Sooran" will be released in theatres on March 27.SU Arun Kumar, best known for films such as "Sethupathi," "Sindhubaadh" and "Chithha", has written and directed the movie. The 58-year-old shared an official poster of the action movie along with its release date on his official social media pages.

"Mark your calendars fam .. it's official! Our savage #Kaali is storming theatres on 27th March 2025! Get ready for @the_real_chiyaan serving some next-level action in #VeeraDheeraSooran!" Vikram posted on Instagram.

The project is bankrolled by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, which earlier produced films such as "Thugs" and "Mumbaikar." GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie.