Chiyaan Vikram, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi In Picture Perfect Frame For Veera Dheera Sooran Director Arun Kumar's Wedding

Tamil filmmaker SU Arun Kumar tied the knot in Madurai today, ie, on February. The wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities including Chiyaan Vikram, Siddharth, SJ Surya and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

Star-studded wedding ceremony of Arun Kumar, pics go viral

The filmmaker's wedding was a star-studded affair. Several pictures from the wedding of SU Arun Kumar has gone viral. In one of the pictures, Siddharth, Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and SJ Surya were seen having a conversation. In another photo, they were all smiles for the camera and also posed with the couple.

The fan page took to X to share pictures from the ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Graced The Wedding of Dir #SuArunkumar With His Love And Blessings!" #VeeraDheeraSooran @chiyaan.

Who is SU Arun Kumar?

SU Arun Kumar is renowned director and screenwriter who works in Tamil cinema. He joined the second season of Nalaya Iyakunar (a TV competition for short films) to build his portfolio. Kumar made his feature film directorial debut with Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014) starring Vijay Sethupathi.

File photo of SU Arun Kumar | Source: X