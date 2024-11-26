Search icon
Published 22:48 IST, November 26th 2024

For Suriya's Kanguva Debacle, Team Member Blames Fandoms, Stars, Political Parties

After experiencing huge disappointment at the box office, Kanguva’s co-producer, Dhananjeyan, has now made some shocking comments that are going viral online.

Kanguva stars Suriya in the lead role | Image: X

Kanguva: The Suriya starrer hit the big screen in November and has failed to impress the audience. The actioner set in two different timelines also marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film, directed by Siva, was reportedly made on a budget of ₹350 crore and has not recovered even a small fraction of it. After experiencing huge disappointment at the box office, Kanguva’s co-producer, Dhananjeyan, has now made some shocking comments that are going viral on social media.

Co-producer Dhananjeyan says fandoms intentionally targeting Suriya’s film

As per 123 Telegu, in a media interaction, Dhananjeyan shared a perception blaming rivalry stunt for the failure of the film. He said, “Back in 2014, I mentioned that two fandoms were targeting Suriya completely. There was a perception that these fandoms didn’t want Suriya to reach the next level.” He further blames political parties for negativity, “Now, along with these two fandoms, two political parties have started spreading negativity about Kanguva. Whenever I tweet something related to Suriya or Kanguva, I see these two fandoms posting negative comments and trolls.”

File photo of Suriya | Image: X

Dhananjeyan further claims that these fandoms belong to two high-profile actors which he cannot name. He added, “Particularly, I see one fandom hating Suriya extremely. I don’t know why they troll Suriya to such an extent. Even if I post something philosophically, I see hate comments coming from people who keep that hero’s image as the profile picture. I don’t want to name them. To be frank, the positions of these two heroes are untouchable in the industry.”

Co-producer Dhananjeyan addresses Suriya’s trolling

While concluding he expressed his concern saying, “Similarly, Suriya has his own position in the industry, but I don’t understand why these fandoms hate him so much. He shared an incident saying, “Once, Suriya made some comments about NEET and education policies. It seems his words didn’t sit well with the two political parties. Hence, they targeted the film and the actor.”

Kanguva | Image: X

Moreover, according to a report in Great Andhra, Suriya is likely to collaborate with KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green for another project, but this time it will be a modest budget film to reduce financial strain. He is also reported to take a pay cut to compensate Kanguva's losses. However, the producers are yet to confirm the same.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:48 IST, November 26th 2024

