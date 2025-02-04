GOAT Actress Parvati Nair Gets Engaged To Aashrith Ashok In Intimate Ceremony, Shares Dreamy Photos

Parvati Nair, popularly known for her roles in Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Times (GOAT) and Ranveer Singh's 83, is now engaged to Aashrith Ashok, a Chennai-based businessman. The actress took to her social media handle to share a series of photos from the ceremony. The couple seemingly dated for a while before taking their relationship a step forward.

Inside Parvati Nair and Aashrith Ashok's engagement ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parvati shared a series of candid photos from their photo session ahead of the ceremony. She concluded the album with an adorable photo from the ceremony. For the big day, Parvati wore a mint green saree and accessorised her look with traditional gold jewellery. Aashrith, on the other hand, looked handsome in an ivory kurta set. Sharing the photos, she penned a heartfelt note opening up about how he stood by her during every high and low.

"In a world full of pretense, I found my forever real. Through every high and low, you stood by me, and today, I say yes to a lifetime of love, trust, and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you!" read the caption.

Friends and fans send best wishes to the couple

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Pearle Maaney wrote, "Congratulations paruu." Santhosh Prathap wrote, "Wishing you both a blessed life ahead." Aishwarya Rajessh wrote, "Cute Cute." A fan wrote, "Pure happiness congratulations for the lifetime of happiness ma’am." Others simply dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Parvati Nair?