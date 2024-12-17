Search icon
Published 22:09 IST, December 17th 2024

GOAT, Kanguva Failure In Telugu: Vijay Sethupathi Shrugs Off Question, 'Says Not Here To...'

This year's highest-grossing Tamil film, Vijay's GOAT did not do well in Telugu. Similar was the case with Suriya's Kanguva, which crashed at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing for the release of Viduthalai Part 2 | Image: X

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to bring to the audiences the second part of his critically acclaimed film Viduthalai. While the actor has tasted success this year with the blockbuster Maharaja, which also did well in the Chinese markets, Viduthalai Part 2 is a different film. During the promotions, the Vikram star was asked about the non-performance of this year's Tamil releases in the Telugu markets. However, when the names of Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT and Suriya's Kanguva were brought up, he shrugged off the question.

Vijay Sethupathi in a poster of Viduthalai Part 2 | Image: X

Vijay addresses the non-performance of Tamil films in Telugu

This year's highest-grossing Tamil film, Vijay's GOAT did not do well in Telugu. Similar was the case with Suriya's Kanguva, which crashed at the box office. In an interview with The Great Andhra, Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi was asked about the setback faced by both The GOAT and Kanguva at the Telugu box office earlier this year. Vijay responded by saying, “When I come for the promotion of my film, why should I talk about all this? Why should we talk about this?”

Kanguva (L) and GOAT released earlier this year | Image: IMDb

“Be it a hit or a flop, people invest in films, hoping they will succeed. Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. Every film, even my flop films, is shown to audiences before release to gauge general opinion,” the Jawan star emphasised.

What do we know about Viduthalai Part 2?

Vidudala Part 2 is the title of the movie in Telugu. Director Vetrimaaran's film's first installment also did not do well at the Telugu box office. The film has completed its censor formalities, receiving an A certificate with a runtime of 172 minutes (2 hours and 52 minutes). Compared to the first part, this sequel is just 2 minutes longer. It will hit the big screens on December 20 and co-stars Soori and Manju Warrier. 

Updated 22:09 IST, December 17th 2024

