Jailer 2 Teaser Announcement: Rajinikanth Back In Action As 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian In Nelson Dilipkumar's Sequel

Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) It’s official! Director Nelson will be directing the much-awaited action entertainer ‘Jailer 2’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Sun Pictures, the firm producing the film, released a teaser on the auspicious festival day of Pongal confirming the project.

Sharing the teaser, the production house said," Sun Pictures proudly presents #Jailer2 starring Superstar

@rajinikanth. Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivar Nerandharam”

As in the case of Part 1, Jailer 2 will have Anirudh scoring the music and Nelson directing the film.

The teaser opens with an announcement on radio that a cyclone is making its way to the coast, even as music director Anirudh and director Nelson are having a funny conversation in Goa, where they have come for what Nelson says is a story discussion session.

The two are obviously looking to find a storyline for Nelson’s next film.

The hilarious banter between the two soon makes way for some explosive action as random people who enter the room where the two are seated either get shot or stabbed.

With both the music director and the director scurrying for cover, you see a hazy image of Rajinikanth entering the room, obviously looking to hunt down any other survivors left behind.

When Rajinikanth leaves the room and steps out, a grenade is lobbed in. Outside Rajinikanth takes on more powerful villains. That is when an awestruck Anirudh tells director Nelson, “This looks fearsome Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”

Jailer 2 promises to have loads of action just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Jailer 1, which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 1 also featured Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Telugu actor Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannaah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq and Kishore among others. It had music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

--IANS