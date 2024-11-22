Published 17:19 IST, November 22nd 2024
Kanguva Box Office: Producer's ₹2000 Cr Prediction Deemed Comical As Film Struggles To Cross ₹70 Cr
Kanguva Box Office collection: The Suriya starrer hit the big screen on November 14 and is struggling at the box office after a week of theatrical run.
Kanguva Box Office Collection: The Suriya starrer hit the big screen in November and has failed to impress the audience. The actioner set in two different timelines also marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani . The film, was directed by Siva, was reportedly made on a budget of ₹350 crore and has not recovered even a small fraction of it.
Kanguva week-1 box office breakdown
Kanguva opened to a decent ₹24 crore at the domestic box office. The pan-India movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but performed best in Tamil-speaking states. At the end of the 8 days theatrical run, the film raked in a dismal ₹64.40 crore. With single-day collections decreasing with each day, it is unlikely that the movie will even breach the ₹100 crore mark in the country. Check out Kanguva's box office collection day-wise, as per Sacnilk.
Day 1: ₹ 24 Cr
Day 2: ₹ 9.5 Cr
Day 3: ₹ 9.85 Cr
Day 4: ₹ 10.25 Cr
Day 5: ₹ 3.15 Cr
Day 6: ₹ 3.25 Cr
Day 7: ₹ 2.4 Cr
Day 8: ₹ 2.00 Cr
Kanguva producer claimed the Suriya starrer will mint ₹2000 crore at the box office
In an interview with Galatta, KE Gnanavel Raja was asked about the ₹1000 crore club of Indian cinema and if Kanguva will be able to gross the amount globally. To this, the producer replied that he was expecting ₹2000 crore at the box office and asked the audience not to underestimate the collection of movies. "I am expecting ₹2000 crore box office collection, and why are you underestimating it with ₹1000 crore mark," he said.
He also addressed the recent allegations that studios are inflating box office numbers and hiding the real figures. He emphasised that the action thriller would be transparent and provide the appropriate documentation. "I intend to submit the GST from Studio Green and provide the appropriate documentation regarding the Kanguva box office collection. In the future, all interested parties may verify this information with other producers to ensure they are aware of the genuine box office collection reports," he said.
Updated 17:44 IST, November 22nd 2024