Kanguva Box Office: Producer's ₹2000 Cr Prediction Deemed Comical As Film Struggles To Cross ₹70 Cr

Kanguva Box Office Collection: The Suriya starrer hit the big screen in November and has failed to impress the audience. The actioner set in two different timelines also marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani . The film, was directed by Siva, was reportedly made on a budget of ₹350 crore and has not recovered even a small fraction of it.

Kanguva week-1 box office breakdown

Suriya features in the lead role in Kanguva | Image: X



Kanguva opened to a decent ₹24 crore at the domestic box office. The pan-India movie was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but performed best in Tamil-speaking states. At the end of the 8 days theatrical run, the film raked in a dismal ₹64.40 crore. With single-day collections decreasing with each day, it is unlikely that the movie will even breach the ₹100 crore mark in the country. Check out Kanguva's box office collection day-wise, as per Sacnilk.

Day 1: ₹ 24 Cr

Day 2: ₹ 9.5 Cr

Day 3: ₹ 9.85 Cr

Day 4: ₹ 10.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹ 3.15 Cr

Day 6: ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 7: ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 8: ₹ 2.00 Cr

Kanguva producer claimed the Suriya starrer will mint ₹2000 crore at the box office

In an interview with Galatta, KE Gnanavel Raja was asked about the ₹1000 crore club of Indian cinema and if Kanguva will be able to gross the amount globally. To this, the producer replied that he was expecting ₹2000 crore at the box office and asked the audience not to underestimate the collection of movies. "I am expecting ₹2000 crore box office collection, and why are you underestimating it with ₹1000 crore mark," he said.

(A poster of Kanguva | Image: IMDb)