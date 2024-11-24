Kanguva: Suriya Likely To Follow In Rajinikanth's Footsteps, To Compensate Huge Loss Of Producers

Suriya starrer Kanguva is struggling at the box office in India. The movie, made on a reported budget of approximately ₹350 crore, was expected to earn around ₹2000 crore at the box office. However, the movie is struggling to earn even ₹100 crore. Owing to its poor performance, the movie has become one of Kollywood's biggest disasters, causing the producers a major loss. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Suriya is likely to step up to support the producers.

Suriya to compensate Kanguva's loss?

According to a report in Great Andhra, Suriya is likely to collaborate with KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green for another project, but this time it will be a modest budget film to reduce financial strain. He is also reported to take a pay cut to compensate Kanguva's losses. However, the producers are yet to confirm the same.

This comes after Rajinikanth reportedly stepped up for Lyca Productions to compensate for Vettaiyan's loss. The cop drama, made on a budget of ₹300 crore, could only manage to rack in ₹259.01 crore gross.

Not just this, owing to the huge loss, Suriya's next project Karna is likely to be shelved. The movie will be helmed by veteran filmmaker Rakeysh Imprakash Mehra, who planned to dive into the project in two parts. The movie was expected to feature Janhvi Kapoor as Draupadi. However, due to budget concerns, makers have put the movie on hold.

