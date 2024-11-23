Khushbu Sundar Recalls An Actor Asking 'Chance Mil Jayega Kya?': I Held Up My Chappal

Khushbu Sundar candidly spoke about the issues of women's safety and the challenges female artists face in the film industry. Explaining the issue, she recalled an incident when an actor misbehaved with her during the early days of her career. She shared how she took a stand for her and gave a befitting reply to the actor.

I immediately held up my chappal: Khushbu Sundar recalls

In an interview with Gulte, Khushbu revealed how a lead actor in her movie asked an inappropriate question. However, she didn't compromise or think about how it would impact her career and simply took a stand for herself. She emphasised that a female artist needs to respect herself, only then others will respect her.

“A hero once asked me, mujhe kahi cycle gap mei chance mil jayega kya? I immediately held up my chappal and said, I wear a size 41. Do you want to be slapped here or in front of the unit? I didn’t think then that I was a newcomer, what would happen to my career? I just knew my respect was more important to me than anything. You need to respect yourself, only then will someone else respect you," she recalled.

She further stated that females must not fear anything and take a stand the minute they feel being mistreated by someone else.

When Khushbu Sundar revealed being a victim of abuse at the hands of her father

In August when the Malayalam industry was witnessing a wave of the MeToo movement after the release of the Hema Committee report, Khushbu took to her social media to share her ordeal. However, unlike the female artists who suffered at the hands of veteran Mollywood male actors, Kushbu revealed that she faced abuse at the hands of her father. She penned an emotional note and wrote, "Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was suppose to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell."

