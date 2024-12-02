Maharaja China Box Office Day 3: After Rajini's 2.0, Vijay Starrer Looks To Outgross Aamir's Film

Maharaja China Box Office Day 3: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil movie Maharaja, the first Indian film to be released in China after October’s accord to normalise ties between the two countries ending the standoff in eastern Ladakh, has wrapped up its first weekend with over $3 million collection (including premieres). The success of the film is being credited to its strong cultural rootedness. After becoming the highest-grossing Kollywood film in China surpassing Rajinikanth's 2.0, Maharaja will look to overtake the business of Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan in the country.

Maharaja released in cinema halls on November 29 | Image: IMDb

Maharaja China collections detailed

According to Sacnilk, Maharaja scored $2.30 million (₹19.50 crore gross) in the first 2 days (including premieres). The film minted approximately $900K (₹7.50 crore gross) on Sunday, pushing the total collection to around $3.2 million (₹27 crore) in the opening weekend. With $3.2 million collection in the first three days, Maharaja has become the 15th highest-grossing Indian movie in China (in terms of dollars). In Indian currency, it has become the 13th biggest grosser in the country by beating Ajay Devgn's Drishyam (₹27 crore gros), Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil (₹23.50 crore gross) and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out (₹22.50 crore gross).

Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi as a barber | Image: IMDb

Maharaja's next target is Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan which grossed approximately ₹60 crore in China. The total worldwide collection of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is now around ₹133 crore gross and is heading towards the ₹150 crore mark.

Maharaja emerges as a big commercial hit