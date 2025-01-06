Search icon
Published 12:38 IST, January 6th 2025

Nayanthara's Legal Woes Mount Over Wedding Documentary: After Dhanush, Chandramukhi Makers Sue Her Over Footage Use

Nayanthara is facing another trouble after makers of Chandramukhi have sent her a legal notice for using content without permission in her documentary.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is embroiled in a series of legal troubles in regard to her wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale on Netflix. Last year, Dhanush had sent a legal notice in regard to her documentary, now makers of Chandramukhi have also done filed case against her for using clips without permission.

Why makers of Chandramukhi have sent legal notice to Nayanthara?

According to reports, makers of Chandramukhi have sent a legal notice to  the actress and Netflix. Reportedly, a clip from Chandramukhi has been used in Nayanthara’s wedding documentary. As per reports, in the legal notice they have demanded ₹5 crore from Nayanthara and OTT platform Netflix. The Jawan actress is yet to respond this.

File photo of Nayanthara, Rajinikanth and Jyothika in Chandramukhi | Source: Instagram

This comes after Dhanush had taken Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan to court after not complying to the case file against her. For the unversed, 2005 film Chandramukhi was Nayanthara's career defining performance. Directed by P. Vasu, the film also stars Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu and Nassar among others.

All about the legal case Nayanthara in regard to her documentary

Footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was pivotal for Nayanthara's wedding documentary directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The 2018 film featured the actress in the lead role and was directed by her now husband Vignesh Sivan, sowing seeds of their romance. The project was produced by Dhanush. In her 3-page open letter, Nayantara alleged that Dhanush had filed a lawsuit against her for using just 3 seconds of footage from the film. 

File photo of Nayanthara and Dhanush | Source: Instagram

Dhanush had taken Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan to court after seemingly not complying to give him ₹10 crore defamatory amount. He had also moved an application to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an Indian entity based in Mumbai through which Netflix operates its investments in India, per the report of Live Law. For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) film, starred Nayanthara and was directed by Vignesh. It was on this set, that the two began dating, which culminated in their marriage in June 2022.

Updated 12:38 IST, January 6th 2025

