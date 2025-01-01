Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Join R Madhavan And His Wife Sarita For New Year Celebrations In Dubai | PHOTOS

New Year celebrations kicked off with much enthusiasm and celebrities celebrated it with their close friends and family. Recently, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and R Madhavan-Sarita Birje had a gala time in Dubai. Videos and pictures are now going viral on social media.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and R Madhavan-Sarita Birje New Year celebrations

R Madhavan’s wife Sarita posted a picture with caption, “Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025”.

Sarita's post | Source: Instagram

Nayanthara then re-shared a picture of the four on a yacht near the waterfront, with Dubai's iconic modern skyline in the background. The caption read, "The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am”. Nayanthara also shared a video of the evening with the caption, "Only love around us."

Nayanthara's post | Source: Instagram

What’s next for R Madhavan and Nayanthara?

On the work front, Madhavan will reunite with Kangana Ranaut on the big screen for an untitled pan-India psychological thriller. The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. The music for the film will be composed by the talented GV Prakash Kumar, adding a layer of intrigue to the upcoming thriller and Nirav Shah serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience.

File photo of Madhavan | Source: IMDb

The duo have previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. Madhavan will also feature in a new project with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

While the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara will star in Rekkaiye and will also mark directorial debut of Senthil Nailasamy.

File photo of Nayanthara | Source: IMDb